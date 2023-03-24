FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated more than $1.1 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, officials with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced on Friday.

They say the allocation includes more than $533 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $190 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Projects the CTC approved include:

Roadway Rehabilitation Project in Fresno County: This project will rehabilitate roadways, repair and replace culverts, construct pumping plants, and remove or replace bridges on State Route 99 in the City of Fresno from El Dorado Street to Clinton Avenue. IIJA allocation: $23.1 million.

Roadway Rehabilitation Project in Kings County: This project will rehabilitate roadways, upgrade lighting and guardrail, replace signs, construct rumble strips, and install Transportation Management System (TMS) elements on State Route 41 near Kettleman City from Quail Avenue to Nevada Avenue. IIJA allocation: $21 million.

Roundabout Project in Tulare County: This project will install a roundabout in the City of Tulare on State Route 137 at Morrison Street. CTC allocation: $1.25 million.

Caltrans officials say the IIJA, also known as the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” is “a once in a generation” investment in the United States infrastructure to improve the sustainability and resiliency of the energy, water, broadband, and transportation systems.

California and our federal partners are taking action now to create a safer, more resilient, and more equitable transportation future for all Californians Tony Tavares, Caltrans Director

The state of California has already received nearly $18.5 billion since the IIJA’s passage in Nov. 2021.

For more information about California transportation projects funded by the IIJA and SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.