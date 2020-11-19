Call to fill Harris’ vacant senate seat with Latino or Latina made by Valley politicians

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Latino leaders across California are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a Latino or Latina to fill Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s U.S. Senate seat.

“We are the future and we are ready to lead,” said Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria.

Soria and other Valley Latino leaders standing in solidarity, wanting their voices heard.

“We have a number of qualified leaders with the education, with the experience, and with the personal experience that they know the issues that are impacting our Latinos,” she said.

They say Latinos make up about 40% of California’s current population but in 170 years there has never been a Latino to represent the state.

“Listen to farmer workers and Latinos because we are essential constituents, and lives that must be valued, respected, provided equity, and representation,” said City of Huron Mayor, Rey Leon.

Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula says now more than ever there needs to be a U.S. Senator who understands the Latino community.

“It’s long past time for us to make that step and to make sure that we put someone forward who can understand the struggles of our Latino communities, who can understand what it’s like for so many of our farm working families, for our families who are struggling with immigration issues, who are struggling with issues of just putting food on their tables and keeping a roof over their heads.”