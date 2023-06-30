FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is asking for the community’s help as a mother of three children recovers in the hospital after a driver allegedly ran a red light.

Georgina Petrille is a go-getter. She recently graduated from Reedley College and was on her way to becoming a nurse.

Despite her busy life, above all, her biggest priorities are her husband and three daughters. Aubrey, Liliana, and Karleigh are all under the age of 5.

“Any little thing they need, they go to their mom,” said sister-in-law Briana Petrille.

Father’s Day 2023 started like years past, surrounded by family. When Brandon asked for his favorite meal, Gina headed to a local Mexican restaurant to pick it up.

A routine car ride would soon change the family’s life forever.

On the way, near Bethel and Manning avenues, CHP said a driver ran a red light and crashed into Gina’s car. She went flying into an almond orchard. Both drivers were injured.

“When I got the call from my mom that we needed to immediately go to the hospital,” said Briana. “It completely caught me off guard and immediately I felt like we were in the movie.”

A helicopter rushed Gina to the hospital, she went into a coma and was placed on a ventilator. Her pelvis and skull were broken. Her spleen was removed.

Despite several strokes and brain surgery, Briana said Gina continues to overcome the odds stacked against her.

‘Through this time, we have seen lots of little miracles,” said Gina.

Gina’s pelvis is healing on its own. Her eyes are open, and even though she can’t speak, she is beginning to move her hands and feet.

“She is encouraging us to fight with her and keep hope and we know in our heart that there is no way she is not going to come home and be with her babies,” said Briana.

The road to recovery is a long one, with doctors saying Gina will need 24/7 care in a medical home, and may never live a normal life again. Through it all, Brandon is holding her hand each day at the hospital. However, the financial stress and strain on the family is building with three young children without their mother at home.

“They get stressed because they want their mom and they are confused but we are doing everything we can,” said Briana.

The family has set up a GoFundMe link.

It has raised over $9,000 of the $50,000 goal.

“All we want to do is be able to bring her home and be able to at least relieve some of the financial stress and pressure on my brother and sister-in-law,” said Briana.