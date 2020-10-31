California’s EDD director announces retirement

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2013, file photo Sharon Hilliard speaks during an Assembly Insurance Committee hearing at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Employment Development Department Director Hilliard announced Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, that she will retire at the end of the year. Hilliard, who has worked in state government for nearly 40 years, has led the department through the coronavirus pandemic, which saw an unprecedented number of people file for unemployment benefits. The agency has struggled to weed out fraud while keeping up with demand, leading to a backlog of more than 1 million cases. (AP Photo/Genevieve Ross, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Director of California’s Employment Development Department, or EDD, announced her retirement on Friday.

Sharon Hilliard, who was appointed director of the EDD in February 2020, announced that she will retire on Dec. 31.

This past year I have been committed to seeing the EDD through the most challenging times in the Department’s history, but I believe I can now retire knowing that the EDD is on a great path to success. Although this year has come with many challenges, we have accomplished more than we ever thought possible providing additional enhancements to our customers and staff. I am grateful to all of you who made personal, tireless sacrifices to make it possible. I want to thank our Labor and Workforce Development Agency and the Newsom Administration for all their support and assistance while I worked to lead the Department through such trying and difficult times. They were steadfast in their promise to make sure the EDD could move forward in response to the pandemic. Director Sharon Hilliard

Hilliard has worked in state government for nearly four decades.

