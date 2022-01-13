California suspends some disability claims, citing fraud

FILE – In his Dec. 18, 2020, file photo a runner passes the office of the California Employment Development Department in Sacramento, Calif. Scammers are now targeting disability benefits at the department, that is now working to verify the identity of the doctors who help their patients file claims. On Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, Assemblyman Jim Patterson, Fresno, said that some of his constituents have had their claims suspended as the department works to verify the identity of their doctors who helped them file their claims. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California says scammers are stealing doctors’ credentials to file fake disability claims.

The Employment Development Department said Thursday they has suspended 345,000 disability claims associated with 27,000 doctors.

The department said most of those claims are likely fraudulent. But some of them are legitimate claims from people who can’t work because of an injury.

Now, their disability checks have stopped. State officials said Thursday their top priority is to verify doctors’ identities to halt the fake claims and resume the legitimate ones.

Assemblymember Jim Patterson said some of his constituents have not been paid for weeks.