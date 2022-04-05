FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters cast their ballots in a special election to replace Republican Devin Nunes’ vacant seat in California’s 22nd Congressional District.
Polls have now officially closed as of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Fresno and Tulare counties.
As of 11:30 p.m., Republican Connie Conway leads with 21,631 (34.5%) of the votes, according to election results from the state’s website.
Democrat Lourin Hubbard is currently in second place with 12,484 (19.9%) of the votes.
In order to win the election, a candidate must receive the majority of the votes (50% plus 1) under California’s top-two primary system.
If no candidate gets the majority of the votes, then the top two finishers will face off in a runoff during California’s statewide primary election on June 7.
You can find the full list of the latest election results as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday below:
- Connie Conway (R) – 21,631 (34.5%) of the votes
- Lourin Hubbard (D) – 12,484 (19.9%) of the votes
- Eric Garcia (D) – 9,475 (15.1%) of the votes
- Matt Stoll (R) – 9,433 (15.1%) of the votes
- Michael Maher (R) – 5,539 (8.8%) of the votes
- Elizabeth Heng (R) – 4,095 (6.5%) of the votes