FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters cast their ballots in a special election to replace Republican Devin Nunes’ vacant seat in California’s 22nd Congressional District.

Polls have now officially closed as of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Fresno and Tulare counties.

As of 11:30 p.m., Republican Connie Conway leads with 21,631 (34.5%) of the votes, according to election results from the state’s website.

Democrat Lourin Hubbard is currently in second place with 12,484 (19.9%) of the votes.

In order to win the election, a candidate must receive the majority of the votes (50% plus 1) under California’s top-two primary system.

If no candidate gets the majority of the votes, then the top two finishers will face off in a runoff during California’s statewide primary election on June 7.

You can find the full list of the latest election results as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday below: