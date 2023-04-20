FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – The Department of Water Resources announced Thursday that water allocations for the State of California would be raised to its highest level in nearly 20 years.

The Department of Water Resources says that State Water Project (SWP) contractors will now receive 100% of the water they request for 2023 to service the needs of the 27 million residents of California, as well as the state’s farmers and their 750,000 acres of farmland.

Officials say this allocation is made possible due to the wet winter and subsequent snowmelt runoff the state is beginning to experience.

Those same factors have caused the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County to fill to its capacity. Additionally, Lake Oroville, the SWP’s largest reservoir, and SWP reservoirs in Southern California are expected to be full by the end of May.

Statewide, the DWR says reservoir storage is at 105% of average for this date.

The announcement of the 100% allocation comes after March’s issuance announcement of 75%.

“Water supply conditions and careful management of reservoir operations during this extreme winter allows DWR to maximize water deliveries while enhancing protections for the environment,” said DWR Director Karla Nemeth. “DWR is moving and storing as much water as possible to the benefit of communities, agriculture, and the environment.”

The last time the State received the entirety of its water allocation request was 2006.

The abundance of water as of late, the department says, is good news for groundwater recharging efforts and surface water conditions but warns that some parts of the state aren’t completely in the clear from the effects of the years-long drought.

The Department of Water Resources reminds residents that several water supply challenges still remain in the northern part of the state and in over-drafted groundwater basins which are slow to recover. The agency points to the Colorado River Basin, which it says is a critical water supply source for Southern California, as is still in the midst of a 23-year drought.

The SWP monthly allocation forecasts utilize the latest snow survey data, reservoir storage, and spring runoff forecasts. The 100% forecasted allocation announcement takes into account data from April, and come May, will factor in that month’s snow survey for future runoff analysis.