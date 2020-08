FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — California Pizza Kitchen in northwest Fresno has permanently closed its doors.

The restaurant located at Villaggio Shopping Center on Blackstone Avenue says they have closed their doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and lease challenges with their landlords.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.