FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s now been more than two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The United States Embassy in Ukraine was forced to relocate its staff to Poland once the invasion started.

Kristina Kvien, Charge d’Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, says they are now safe in the neighboring country of Poland, with a core staff of 40 to 50 people helping provide government assistance during the ongoing war.

“He’s bombed major cities, he’s trying to take over cities, but Ukrainians are fighting incredibly hard,” Kvien said in response to the invasion carried out by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his troops.

Kvien describes the Russian president’s​ attack on Ukraine as causeless and unwarranted.

“Ukraine presents no threat to Russia. Ukraine is a democracy, it was a stable country,” said Kvien.

Kvien actually grew up in Fresno and graduated from Bullard High School.

She is now a diplomat who serves as an embassy’s chief of mission in the absence of the ambassador.

“It is a real battle and it’s one that the Ukrainians are fighting bravely and with a great deal of courage and conviction,” said Kvien. “We have folks that are helping U.S. citizens, there are many U.S. Citizens in Ukraine that are trying to leave.”

Kvien says they’re also helping provide defensive weapons for Ukraine to continue their fight against Russia and even providing food and shelter for those in Ukraine that need it.

“We and our western allies and partners have executed crippling sanctions against Russia which has significantly impacted their economy,” said Kvien.

She says as sanctions continue to close down Russia’s stock market, banks are running out of money, and food and other commodities are no longer available.

“President Putin is fighting for an old ideology that is decades behind us and ultimately I do not believe that President Putin will be able to extinguish Ukraine’s desire to be western and to be a democracy,” said Kvien.

Kvien says the embassy in Ukraine is secure and that their team will continue to work hard to help Ukrainians succeed in this war.