California may urge power conservation due to heat wave

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Heat Wave_1504119134587.png

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s power grid operator may ask residents to voluntarily conserve electricity this week as record-breaking heat blankets the West.

The California Independent System Operator says it could issue “Flex Alerts” Wednesday and Thursday because torrid conditions engulfing the West have tightened energy supplies.

The potential Flex Alerts would be in effect during the hours from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The summerlike heatwave arrived with spring still on the calendar as a dome of high pressure over the Four Corners region spread west.

Oven-like daytime highs have been followed by very warm nights. Palm Springs hit a record 120 degrees on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com