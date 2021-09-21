California hiker missing in Yosemite National Park

These undated photos provided by Yosemite National Park shows Joel Thomazin, 31, of Denair, who set out to hike from Hetch Hetchy Reservoir to Lake Eleanor, Calif., 9 miles (14 kilometers) away, on Sept. 6, 2021, and planned to return to Hetch Hetchy by Sept. 9. He was declared missing on Saturday, Sept. 11, Yosemite National Park officials said in a statement. They urged anyone who has been in the area of Miguel Meadow, Lake Eleanor or on the trails around Hetch Hetchy since last Monday, or who might have any information regarding Thomazin, to contact Yosemite Search and Rescue. (Courtesy of Yosemite National Park via AP)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Park officials say a California man who went on a solo hiking trip at Yosemite National Park is missing.

Officials say 31-year-old Joel Thomazin from Denair set out from Hetch Hetchy Reservoir to hike 9 miles away to Lake Eleanor.

He planned to return to Hetch Hetchy. He was declared missing on Saturday.

Park officials urged anyone who has been in the area of Miguel Meadow, Lake Eleanor, or on the trails around Hetch Hetchy since last Monday to contact Yosemite Search and Rescue.