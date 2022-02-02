California Fire Captain dies while off-duty, officials say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have announced that a Cal Fire Fire Captain has died while off duty, according to Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire authorities say Fire Captain Matthew Brabo started his career with Cal Fire in 2001 and has been assigned to the Cal Fire Training Center in Ione since 2016.

Firefighters from across the Valley have been sharing their condolences after hearing the news of Brabo’s passing.

“It is with great sadness we share the loss of Fire Captain Matt Brabo,” said Madera County Fire officials in a Facebook post.

“He has been a dedicated and passionate instructor to the many CAL FIRE employees who passed through the Firefighter Academy. Please keep his family, friends and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers.”

