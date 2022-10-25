FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California remains number one in claims for catalytic converter theft for the first half of 2022, according to newly released claims data from insurer State Farm.

According to State Farm claims data, in the 12-month period comprised of July 2021 – June 2022, the theft of catalytic converters grew close to 109% nationwide, in terms of the number of claims filed, compared to the 12 months prior.

According to State Farm claims data, California ranks first with over 24% of all claims nationally for catalytic converter theft. Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the top ten states in catalytic converter theft were:

California – 10577 Texas – 5867 Illinois – 3299 Washington – 2390 Minnesota – 1976 Oregon – 1643 Ohio – 1494 Pennsylvania – 1363 Arizona – 1155 Colorado – 1154

State Farm says the total amount paid to customers during the most recent 12-month period is more than $94.8 million – when in the previous 12-month period it was $42.1 million.