FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta was in Calwa Monday to sit down with community leaders and organizers.

“Regardless of your zip code, your income, your race, and ethnicity, that you have access to clean water and clean air,” said Bonta.

Many of the organizers said they are frustrated over the lack of attention to the community and the well-being of its people.

“We know it’s because of the pollution, we know it’s because of the pesticides, we know it’s bad water. It doesn’t happen in Clovis in 93612 like it happens in 93706,” said Rosio Madrigal, with the Central California Environmental Justice Network.

The disparities Madrigal sees between the communities that are not too far from each other influenced her to come and listen to the discussion.

“When you’re ignored at the local level, then yes we need to go to the state. We need enforcement. You can have all the laws in the world, but if you don’t enforce it, it’s not any good,” said Madrigal.

Worried about the future of Calwa, and of Fresno County as a whole, Madrigal named her top concerns.

Air quality and high levels of emissions, and the industrialization of Calwa are her top concerns, with Amazon and Ulta distribution centers near their neighborhoods.

“We are so behind. We’re so behind in the levels we’re supposed to be, with the federal levels we’re supposed to be. We’re supposed to catch up and be at the mark where we’re supposed to be by 2030, but by 2030, we’re going to be further behind, not where we should be,” she said.

An issue the future already dealing with it, including Mercedes Rodriguez who lives in Calwa.

“The air quality was bad for me, but not only for me, because I know there are other kids suffering from that. The only thing I really want to ask is if we could change and plant more plants and trees so the air could get better,” said Rodriguez.

Bonta says officials from the state down to the local level are keeping it in mind.

“We’re still in conversation with some of the county leaders and we’re still in conversation with them to address our needs and the areas of concern that we raise and hope for a resolution,” said Bonta.

Measure ‘C’ was brought up by the organizers. It is a transportation tax set to be discussed by the Fresno City Council on Thursday.