FOLSOM Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a state-wide flex alert from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

California continues to face high heat waves across the state and CAL ISO expects the demand on the power grid to be high.

Officials are calling on Californians to help reduce the strain on the power grid and avoid possible blackouts by conserving energy throughout the afternoon into the evening.

You can conserve energy by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher if health permits,

avoiding the use of major appliances and turning off unnecessary lights.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to find more electricity conservation tips, visit

FlexAlert.org.