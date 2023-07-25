SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Cal Fire crews are always trying to prevent the next major fire from sparking anywhere in the Central Valley.

This week in Shaver Lake, Cal Fire has been clearing brush and debris, getting ready for a prescribed burn.

Fuel crews are using heavy equipment, chainsaws, and hand tools to clear any debris and reduce potential fuels for major fires that could threaten homes and lives.

It may not be spraying water from a hose, or a fire-retardant drop from a plane, but the fuel reduction crew for Cal Fire are battling future fires today.

“We’ve got chainsaws of all different sizes and types for all of the different fuels we’ll use. We’ve got hand tools and just good ol’ elbow grease,” said Cal Fire Captain Ray Martinez.

Martinez and eight others on his fuel crew are managing the forest by trimming branches, creating piles that will be burned in a controlled setting sometime later this year.

“Any given time we can reduce the threat of the wildfire, especially preparing up to the prescribed burn, it’s immense,” he said.

Seven days a week, crews are making progress. All of this to give firefighters a sort of home-court advantage.

“We want the fire to stay where we choose it to be,” said Martinez.

This whole operation stretches out 100 feet from Dinkey Creek Road. It is marked by pink tape, and crews are going to clear all of it, in between, and the road to create debris piles, all the way from Camp Dorabella to Camp Chawanakee.

It does not stop there. The land around the campgrounds is owned by Southern California Edison all the way to the lakeside, and crews plan to mitigate all of that too.

Edison partners with Cal Fire to get the area cleared of any dangerous fire conditions.

“History dictates that eventually at some point this area will burn and if we can be out ahead of it, time, distance, that will allow us to create a stronger strategy against an unwanted fire,” said Martinez.

Along the way, crews are staying away from any rare, endangered plants, or trees. Leaving sugar pines and ponderosa pines alone.

They want to leave the landscape as natural as possible, even after the prescribed burn.

There is no hard-set date as to when they will start the controlled burn, but they are aiming for three months out, in October, when the fuel is dry enough to burn.