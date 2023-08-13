VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire provided an update on Sunday for the multiple wildland fires northeast of Woodlake that began Thursday.

Firefighters say seven wildfires northeast of Woodlake were reported Thursday morning. They have been working tirelessly since then to contain and control the various fires.

Due to better mapping technology, which allowed for an improved size-up of the incident, including the topography that could not previously be seen from aircraft, Cal Fire says the incident covered 441 acres.

Fire crews say as of Sunday morning the fire is 70% contained and is expected to reach full containment by Monday evening due to the mop-up phase. This consists of reevaluating areas that are already put out to make sure there are no more hot embers burning.

CAL FIRE is being assisted by several agencies, including local cooperation from Woodlake

Fire District, Tulare County Fire Department, Tulare Fire Department, Visalia Fire Department

and Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone seeking information on how to prepare for a wildfire, Cal Fire suggests they visit the Ready for Wildfire website.