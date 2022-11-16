SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Kings unit of CAL FIRE will create a controlled fire burning on Thursday near Highway 198 and Frame Road west of Coalinga.

CAL FIRE says prescribed control burns promote natural regeneration, enhance wildlife habitat, protect watershed values, reduce overall vegetation to decrease the change of catastrophic wildlife in the future, and provide valuable hands-on training for firefighter personnel.

Firefighters say that fire is an essential ecological process in fire-dependent ecosystems, such as California wildlands. These burns, like in any fuel reduction project is to change the size and composition of the fuels creating a break in fuel continuity, thus reducing fire potential.

While these controlled fire burns create less smoke than wildfires, smoke will still be visible in the Coalinga, Parkfield, and Priest Valley areas.

For more information on CAL FIRE’s prescribed fire program visit their website.