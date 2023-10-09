FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A prescribed burn is planned to take place in western Fresno County on Tuesday, Cal Fire announced.

Firefighters say the controlled burn will take place in the area of Highway 198 and Frame Road west of Coalinga.

Crews advise the controlled burn will:

Promote natural regeneration

Enhance wildlife habitat

Protect watershed values

Reduce overall vegetation to decrease the chance of catastrophic wildfire in the future

Provide valuable hands-on training for firefighting personnel

Officials say fire is an essential ecological process in fire-dependent ecosystems, such as California wildlands.

Prescribed burns serve as a way to minimize fuel continuity, reducing fire potential. Anyone seeking more information regarding Cal Fire’s prescribed fire program can visit their website.