FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire 2881 praised Governor of California Gavin Newsom’s leadership Friday evening for providing them with the funding necessary for the upcoming fire season.

President of Cal Fire Local 2881 Tim Edwards expressed his relief after explaining how easy it could have been to make cuts to Cal Fire because of recent rains.

“It would have been easy to be lulled by the very wet winter to put fire suppression and prevention on the back burner and make cuts to CAL FIRE,” Edwards said.

Edwards says the rains create an even greater danger than what has been seen in previous historic fires.

“Governor Newsom embraced an aggressive approach and made sure the resources CAL FIRE needs will be in place to confront the harsh summer ahead of us,” he continued.

Cal Fire then praised the governor for his leadership after enduring more disasters in his tenure than previous governors.

“[Governor Newsom] has emerged from it all as a voice of reason, judgment and a leader uniquely suited to assess planning for a crisis,” Edwards concluded.