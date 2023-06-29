FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Every year wildfires destroy thousands of homes in California, and as California enters another wildfire season, Cal Fire is urging homeowners to do everything they can to help protect their homes.

“Cal Fire is definitely preparing for this fire season we are doing everything from increased training to increased staffing, and we are ready for this wildfire season,” said Seth Brown, Battalion Chief of Cal Fire. “We want the residents in the foothills and mountain communities to do their part.”

For residents who live in wildfire-prone areas doing their part means using defensible space, which serves as a buffer between the fire and your property.

Defensible space is the main factor for slowing down the time it would take for a fire to reach your home.

“It’s going to give the resident an increased survivability rate of your home,” said Brown. “The less dry vegetation, grass, brush that you have, close to your house or on your property it’s going to give you more time to possibly evacuate if you need to.”

Cal Fire says defensible space should start at 100 ft in front of your property, removing any dry vegetation, clearing roofs and gutters, removing anything that is flammable, and making sure trees near roofs are trimmed back at least 10 ft.

All of this provides extra protection for your home and for firefighters.

“If you have that 100-foot defensible space it makes it easier, more efficient, and safer for firefighters to come in if there’s a wildfire coming towards your home, to defend your home, and save your property,” said Brown.

To help homeowners understand what needs to be cleared away from their properties, Forestry Technicians for defensible spaces like Mariah Witrado go out to inspect properties.

“We work really hard to point out key factors that will help them or increase their chances of their home surviving that wildfire,” said Witrado.

Inspectors provide a checklist and educational material to help owners prepare for wildfire season.

They say it’s a good idea to also keep an eye on your neighbor’s property.

“A fire can jump from one house to another, but if the whole neighborhood or your neighbor all implement that 100ft of defensible space, you decrease that chance of the fire spreading,” said Witrado.

For more information on how you can protect your property, you can visit Cal Fire’s Website by clicking here.