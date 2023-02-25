FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A firefighter was injured Saturday afternoon fighting a large house fire in Caruthers according to Fresno County Fire.

Fire officials say the two-alarm fire started just after 2:00 p.m. near Conejo Avenue and Cedar Avenue. The fire started on the second story of a 4500-square-foot home and destroyed several rooms inside.

Fire crews say a firefighter on scene sustained minor injuries to the head while fighting the fire and was transported to a nearby hospital.

“The firefighter took an injury to the head and is being treated at the hospital and will be released here shortly,” said Fresno CalFire Battalion Chief Brandon Markle.

There is no word yet on what started the fire, which is still under investigation according to Cal Fire officials.