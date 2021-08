DINKEY CREEK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Cal Fire crews are assisting the Sierra National Forest fighting a wildland fire in the Dinkey Creek area on Ross Crossing Road Friday afternoon, authorities said.

#RossIncident CALFIRE-Fresno Kings Unit is assisting the Sierra National Forest with a wildland fire burning in the Dinkey Creek Area on Ross Crossing Rd. The fire is reported at 4 acres, spreading slowly. CALFIRE has sent 1 BC, 1 Air Attack, 1 Copter, 7 Engines,4 Crews,1 dozer. pic.twitter.com/w0EoaFOOdQ — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) August 20, 2021

The Ross incident is reported at 4 acres, spreading slowly and air tankers have boxed in the fire with retardant slowing the fire’s spread, according to Cal Fire.