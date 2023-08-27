FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Preventing tragedy before it happens CalFire is now using AI technology to help identify and prevent wildfires in the valley and around the state.

The system uses AI to detect early signs of wildfires, alerting firefighters sometimes even before the first 911 call can come in.

The new system is a partnership between UC San Diego, Watch California, and Cal Fire.

It is now being used by CalFire in parts of Madera, Merced, and Mariposa. There is a new AI in the sky looking for the first spark of the next wildfire.

The more than a thousand cameras used by Cal Fire to keep an eye out for wildfires are being monitored by artificial intelligence.

“Having the computers monitoring those monitor screens that the cameras are producing helps us immensely,” said CalFire Battalion Chief Seth Brown.

He says this system is crucial especially now after last year’s wet winter left more fuel to burn.

The system is programmed to look for the smallest signs of a fire.

“The software picks up smoke or fire on one of the screens so a lot of times especially if it’s in a remote area that is well before any human sees it,” Brown explained.

The pilot system is being used in six of CalFire’s 25 emergency command centers throughout the state.

Including one command center in the valley which monitors parts of Madera, Mariposa, and Merced.

According to the state, more than 77 fires were detected by the program before a 911 call came in.

Firefighters say this early detection system is crucial to saving lives.

“The sooner we can see a fire the sooner we can get equipment to it including ground forces and aircraft resources that can definitely save property and life,” said Brown.

The public can view these cameras on the Alert California website.