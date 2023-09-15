Police in Rhode Island have arrested a man after he admitted to using a drone (not pictured) to peer into a woman’s bathroom. (Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Cal Fire issued an urgent warning on Friday about the use of drones based on the incursions that have occurred.

Firefighters say the Unmanned Aircraft Systems also known as drones, have caused incursions that have raised serious concerns as they led to the temporary suspension of critical firefighting operations based on the half-dozen incidents this year.

Temporary Flight Restrictions around wildfire areas are to protect the safety of the aircraft participating in firefighting operations. All aircraft, including drones, are explicitly prohibited from entering restricted areas unless they are operated by an agency directly involved in the wildfire efforts.

When drones are detected near wildfires, firefighters say the fire response agencies will ground their aircraft to lessen the risk of a midair collision. This allows the airborne response to pose a significant threat to the safety of firefighters on the ground, residents, and properties in nearby communities.

Cal Fire says anyone who operates a drone without proper authorization over wildfire-affected areas may be found in violation of federal, state, and local laws, regulations, and ordinances – regardless of whether a drone is in place or not.

Firefighters say those who are determined to have interfered with wildfire suppression efforts and/or endangered manned aircraft or people on the ground with a drone may face consequences, including civil penalties of up to $20,000 and potential criminal prosecution.

