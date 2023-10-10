FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person has been airlifted to a hospital after being involved in a crash that took place Tuesday evening east of Coalinga, according to Cal Fire.

Around 6 p.m. Fresno County Fire announced they responded to Sutter Avenue just south of Jayne Avenue for a two-car collision.

Fire crews say one person has been airlifted to a local hospital with major injuries. The collision also started a small grass fire.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are actively under investigation.