FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters found a camping van engulfed in flames inside of a business on Tuesday, Cal Fire officials say.

Cal Fire officials say they received a call around 5:30 p.m. regarding a fire in the area of Bagley and Maple Avenues on a business that worked with refurbished camping vans, called Field Van.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming out of the garage doors of the building. They learned one of the camping vans they were working on caught fire inside of the structure.

Firefighters say the company has over 70 employees but only one was in the building at the time of the fire.

Fire officials say there were no injuries reported. They received assistance from the Fresno Fire Department as well.

Fire crews say the building sustained minor damage whereas the camper sustained major damage. Crews are actively working to distinguish the fire which is under control.