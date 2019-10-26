Cal Fire called to multiple brush fires along Highway 180 east of Fresno

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Cal Fire crews fought multiple grass fires Saturday morning along Highway 180 east of Fresno.

Firefighters received calls about a fire along the highway’s westbound side near McCall Avenue around 9:25 a.m., Cal Fire Spokesman Seth Brown said. Crews arrived and realized there were multiple fires stretching from Temperance to McCall avenues.

Firefighters were able to put out the fires in about 45 minutes but will remain on scene for mop-up and to watch for any flareups.

#McCallIncident Firefighters battling a series of grass fires on the north side of HWY 180 from Bethel to Locan. All fires are contained, crews will be working on hot spots for another hour. Be careful when traveling through the area. Received aid from @FresnoFire pic.twitter.com/PbITd80XpP — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) October 26, 2019

Brown said the cause of the fires is under investigation but believes the flames could have been sparked from a vehicle dragging a chain down the roadway.

He added that the fires were unusual due to the number of fires and the distance between them.

Three engines from Cal Fire Fresno County responded to the fires along with mutual aid requested from the Fresno Fire Department in the form of two engines.

Pacific Gas & Electric crews were called out to the scene to check on power polls that sustained minor damage from the fires.

