Cal Fire awards $1.6 million to Reedley College to expand forestry training program

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Cal Fire has awarded $1.6 million to a Fresno County forestry partnership for the expansion of an advanced forestry training program at Reedley College to address changing needs in local forests.

The $1,675,200 from Cal Fire to the Central Valley Forestry Corps is aimed at increasing the pace of dead tree removal in Fresno County forests, provide advanced health tree removal certification training to 100 students, spokeswoman Lucy Ruiz said.

The free training program in Reedley and Fresno will include forestry tech and work readiness training, fuels management, and on-the-job training at Camp Sequoia Lake near Kings Canyon National Park.

Ruiz said entry-level salaries range from $16.79 to $18.07 per hour.

Participants can earn six different certificates including wildland fire training, wildland power saws, and emergency management systems.

In addition, all trainees receive first aid/CPR certification as well as OSHA training, including hazardous waste operations and emergency response standards, Ruiz said.

Students in the forestry program at Reedley College have experienced hands-on-training for decades by managing the 800-acre forest at Camp Sequoia Lake.

Ruiz said the college has found employment for all of the students that wanted a job in natural resources.

The grant provides additional training equipment for the college, including a Ford F-550 service tow rig cab and chassis, a service truck body, equipment transport trailer, crew hauler, mulcher and grapple rake.

Interested participants must register at www.sierratree.org or call 844-490-7130.

