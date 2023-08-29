FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California State Treasurer Fiona Ma is set to tour Fresno Housing properties on Tuesday to understand the challenges and successes of housing in the region.

Officials say Treasurer Ma aims to gather insight that can guide state-level policies and decisions by touring these properties.

“Affordable housing is not just a basic right; it’s the foundation upon which we build stronger communities, improve health outcomes, and foster economic development,” said Treasurer Ma.

The tour will be an in-depth look at various housing solutions, from family homes to senior residences, demonstrating the diverse approaches needed to address the housing crisis.

Fresno Housing, the leading provider of affordable housing in the city, says they have made significant strides in recent years to ensure people have access to quality homes.

“Having Treasurer Ma tour our properties is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase the work we’ve accomplished with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee,” said Tyrone Roderick Williams, CEO of Fresno Housing.

The visit will foster collaboration between local and state officials regarding future projects, potential funding sources, and ways to accelerate affordable housing initiatives.