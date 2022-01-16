The non-partisan organization, California Target Book is praising the work of the redistricting commission. Darry Sragow, the publisher of the CA Target Book joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters with how redistricting the congressional lines in the Central Valley will ultimately become the deciding factor on who will gain control of the House of Representatives in 2023.
CA Target Book publisher praises redistricting commission, believes power in the House will come down to Central Valley races
