FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Gamers and collectors throughout California gathered Saturday and Sunday for the Esports 2023 Cencal Standoff.

“We’re just trying to bring people together to enjoy tournaments, enjoy the competitive nature and make some friends with something that would usually keep you in your house. We want to bring you out with a bunch of people,” said Head of Operations for Full Combo Esports Daniel Evans.

Many of the best gamers had a chance to face off against one another at the Fresno Fairgrounds while others got a chance to meet their virtual friends in person for the first time.

“We have people that drove as high as San Francisco, people that came from San Diego just to come and play the game. They know each other online they play with each other online like every day and now they get to come together today and sit down and talk to one another in person and it’s a really gratifying experience,” Evans explained.

Fanatics were also able to find various characters and emblems from their favorite games and anime shows.

“Our vendor hall they have people who are selling comic books, action figures, figurine statues, video games, pins, lanyards, t-shirts, pretty much anything you can think of that’s collectible is gonna be found in our vendor hall,” he said.