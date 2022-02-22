Bystanders help officer being attacked by suspects in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of Good Samaritans rushed to help an officer as he was being attacked by two suspects involved in a car crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Main and Edison streets for a car accident.

As the first officer arrived, the driver and a passenger reportedly jumped out of one of the cars involved in the crash and began running away down the railroad tracks.

The officer chased after the men and managed to catch up to them on Center Street.

As the officer tried to take the suspects into custody, authorities say the driver started to resist, leading to a struggle.

Officials say the driver continued to fight with the officer as the passenger tried to convince him to surrender. While the passenger was originally trying to help, officials say he ended up joining the driver in the fight against the officer.

Photo of the scene provided by Visalia Stringer.

Nearby citizens who saw the officer being attacked jumped into action and intervened in the fight.

The bystanders were able to hold the suspects down until more officers could arrive on the scene and help take them into custody.

“We would like to thank our brave citizens who came to the aid of our officer when he was outnumbered,” the Visalia Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. ” We are extremely grateful to have citizens who support their officers and their police department.”

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the men who were arrested during the incident.

It is unknown at this time how many cars were involved in the accident, or if any injuries were reported.