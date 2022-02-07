Bystanders help locate driver in Fresno crash that left 1 dead, 1 in critical condition, police say

UPDATE: One of the two people described as critically injured by police has since passed away. The article has been updated to reflect that.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person is in custody after investigators say he fled the scene of a crash that left one person dead and another in a critical condition on Monday, and officers are crediting bystanders for being able to find him so quickly.

Just before 11:00 a.m., Fresno police received reports of a car collision in the area of Belmont and Cedar avenues. According to investigators on the scene, the light-colored vehicle had been traveling northbound on Belmont Avenue and was struck by a pickup truck that had run a red light traveling eastbound on Belmont Avenue.

Investigators received information that the driver of the pickup truck, described as a 29-year-old male, fled on foot from the scene of the crash. Bystanders followed the driver as he ran and helped police locate the driver and take him into custody.

“The partnership between our community and our officers is huge for this type of thing, because it helps us solve crimes,” said Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega with the Fresno Police Department. Trueba Vega reminds bystanders not to put themselves in danger while assisting law enforcement to identify involved subjects.

“If they are able to do it safely and direct officers — to either take pictures or video — or direct officers to a location or even call 911 to let us know where a suspect might be, we appreciate it greatly,” said Sgt. Trueba Vega.

The occupants of the light-colored vehicle, a man and a woman believed to be in their 50s or 60s, were transported to an area hospital. The man has been pronounced dead and the woman’s condition is described as critical, according to police.

Detectives say it’s too early to know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.

Officers expect the area around the crash to be closed for a few hours, and drivers in the area are asked to find an alternate route.