Busy roads and skies as the holiday rush kicks in

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Yosemite International is serving an estimated 2.6 million people every day, and airport officials say there is a nationwide increase in the number of air travelers.

“Nationwide air travel is expected to increase 3% compared to last year,” said the airport’s Vikkie Calderon. “So, we are expecting to be as busy as other airports across the nation as well.”

Dayton Hix spent the past 24 hours traveling to Fresno from Africa. He said he is happy to be home after a long day of travel.

“I’m a little jet-lagged but I am very happy to be home,” said Hix.

Hix said it was extremely busy traveling across the globe but he is happy his flights weren’t delayed.

“A lot of hustle and bustle but I love traveling,” said Hix.

Along with flying, millions of people will also be driving too.

Mike Salas with the California Highway Patrol said they will be out enforcing highways during this busy travel time.

“We want to make sure you make it to your destination and get back home as safe as possible,” said Salas. “So, the highway patrol will have our maximum enforcement period.”

Last year California Highway Patrol arrested 1600 people for driving impaired. They are hoping the numbers this year go down.

“We encourage everyone to just slow down the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season is just about wrapping up,” said Salas.

“Slow down and let the highway patrol and Santa’s elves to do all the work out there and reduce the amount of impaired drivers on the roadway.”

