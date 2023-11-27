FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Fresno California Highway Patrol has released statistics taken during the Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period.

Statewide, CHP reported arresting 1,046 suspected impaired drivers, 19 of whom were in Fresno.

In California, officers say 27 fatal crashes with 33 fatal victims are being investigated; thankfully none occurred in Fresno. Six of the fatal victims were not wearing seatbelts.

CHP says high speed was in abundance this weekend as 83, 100+ mph speeding violations were reported, three in Fresno. 1,064 speeding tickets were issued with 166 issued in Fresno.

Regardless of the holiday or day of the week, CHP Fresno wants to remind the public to drive safely and responsibly.