Businesses in Tulare County can open if they want to, votes Board of Supervisors

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – Businesses in Tulare County can open up again as they choose, following a 3-2 vote by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

The decision means businesses forced to shut following the shelter-in-place order on Mar. 19 are permitted to restart operations – in defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order.

Establishments such as dine-in restaurants, barbershops, hair salons, and gyms will be allowed to open, but those with state licenses may risk being fined or stripped of their license from the state if they restart operations.

The agenda item presented to the Board of Supervisors recognized that the Health and Human Services Agency did not agree that Tulare County met all the metrics to go onto Stage 2 in the state’s road map to reopening, but it stated that hospitals are able to meet the demands imposed if broader segments of the economy reopen.

The vote by the Board of Supervisors comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom did not permit Tulare County to advance into Stage 2 of reopening.

