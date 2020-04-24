Businesses in the Valley forced to lay off hundreds; ‘We want to bring them back to work’

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE) – Businesses across the Central Valley have had to lay off thousands of workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic — in many cases, they’re people who have been working for them for years.

“About 90% of our staff we had to let go,” said Kyle Kirkland, owner of Club One Casino in Downtown Fresno,” We thought it would be temporary, but we have no idea when we’re going to reopen.”

It’s an uncertainty that employees and employers are living with.

Kirkland said that they were supposed to be celebrating their 25th anniversary of operation this year, but instead they had to put locks on their doors for the very first time.

“Our business is predicated on social interaction. It’s bars, casino, people getting together,” he said.

The California Employment Development Department provides a list of employers who have had to lay off workers in the state.

Club One Casino laid off 223 people, Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino laid off 1,065, Yosemite Ranch & Steakhouse laid off 70, and Dave & Buster’s in Fresno laid off 103.

These are just four businesses, among the dozens in the Central Valley, that have filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications to the state.

Fresno County Board of Supervisor Nathan Magsig said with the roughly $82 million the county is receiving, it’s essential they use it to increase testing capacity in order to help employers and employees.

“We recognize that as we increase our capacity to test, it means we can return people back to work more quickly,” Magsig said.

It’s something Kirkland is hoping for in order to bring his employees back to work.

“These are our friends and family and people we’ve worked with for 25 years. We want to bring them back to work,” Kirkland said.

In the meantime, there are resources unemployed workers in Fresno County can seek.

Fresno County Public Information Officer Jordan Scott said through the county’s department of social services, they have a financial assistance program that aims to help residents with cash assistance, getting access to food and medical coverage.

