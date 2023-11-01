FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fundraiser has been announced to businesses and organizations to help raise funds in support of the newly acquired building at the Marjaree Mason Center, an organization that supports families impacted by domestic violence.

Officials say the Marjaree Mason Center has recently acquired a 5.5-acre property in Fresno, complete with a 37,680 sq ft building. The building has a rich educational history and is undergoing modernization to align with current building and operational standards.

To achieve their vision for this Community Resource Center, the Marjaree Mason Center has set a fundraising goal of $20 million. They initiated the Community Challenge, which is running from Nov. 1 to 15, and officials say “is an opportunity for businesses and organizations in our community to step up and contribute.”

If a business achieves a high donation level, it can earn perks like having a private meeting room in the new center named after that business. They can commit to donating $2500 or more, either directly or by raising funds through customers, employees, vendors, and other channels, according to officials.

“I encourage you to consider joining the Community Challenge and supporting this worthy cause. Together, we can ensure that the Marjaree Mason Center’s vision for a modernized Community Resource Center becomes a reality, providing vital resources and support to those who need it most,” said Chief Jose L. Garza, with the Reedley Police Department.

The Marjaree Mason Center will provide a custom QR code to track donations made through the business to ensure transparency and accountability.