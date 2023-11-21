FRESNO, Calif (KGPE/KSEE) – Tuesday was the first day drivers could go on Veteran’s Boulevard in Northwest Fresno.

The boulevard has been planned and in the making for 40 years, and now it is a reality.

The road not only connects the city together but also allows local businesses to see more traffic in the area.

Even though Apple & Google Maps have not updated to see the road connected, businesses are hoping for more business.

Like jumping in front of the line at a busy restaurant, Stephanie Ramos with Wayback Burger feels the opening of the Veteran’s Boulevard overpass, has put her Marketplace Plaza right to the front.

“Right now we’re right at the end of the spectrum, we’re the last people you see. Now that we’re in the very front, we’re so excited that we’ll be there the first burger joint you see,” she said.

Ramos is the assistant manager and says the restaurant is already relishing customers.

“Mondays are kinda iffy, but it was really crazy. Tuesday was really steady so we’re hoping it just keeps up,” said Ramos. “We’re actually an east coast chain, we’re the only one in the Central Valley, so we’re super excited to let people know that we’re here.”

The Veteran’s Boulevard is expected to see roughly 70,000 cars drive on it every day.

The $140 million project, with funding mainly from Measure C, is connecting Northwest Fresno to the majority of the city.

“We’ve been watching it for a while and it’s finally open,” said Kayla Yadav.

Kayla Yadav is the co-owner and operator of Nothing Bundt Cakes, just a few doors away from Wayback Burgers.

The bakery is already seeing an increase in foot traffic.

“I even drove it just a short while ago, and I can feel the ease of people just moving through the area,” said Yadav. “Just how full the shopping complex is as well.”

With the holidays already here, the boulevard makes it easier for customers to pick up those holiday treats.

“Just having the boulevard opening is just going to make it a little bit more exciting for people to come out and shop,” she said.

Veterans Boulevard was set to open in late 2024, but here it is, one year ahead of schedule.