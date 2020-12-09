Businesses defy Newsom’s stay-at-home order, Fresno County asks for voluntary compliance

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Day two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order means non-essential businesses should have closed – and outdoor dining is on hiatus – but some businesses are defying the order and remaining open.

Christopher Montoya with Fit Republic Health Club said the stay-at-home order is putting a strain on his employees, especially during this time of year.

“I think the strain is the uncertainty and that it can change at any moment,” said Montoya.

Montoya said he is listening to his employees and customers and remaining open – despite the stay-at-home order.

“This time around we are seeing much more loud frustrations from not only our employees but our clients who are trying to figure this thing out,” said Montoya.

In Clovis, Colton’s Social House continued to offer outdoor dining – and No Surrender Adventure Park at Sierra Vista Mall remained open. No Surrender Adventure Park even offered a $5 deal on their attractions.

Lt. Jim Munro with Clovis Police said they will only get involved when it is absolutely necessary.

“We are going to respond to egregious violations we have not enforced the stay-at-home order the first time and we hope we do not have to do any enforcement this time,” said Munro.

Fresno County’s Jordan Scott says it has been confusing for customers and business owners to find out who will enforce this new stay-at-home order.

“There has been talk of agencies that will and won’t enforce certain standards. We are obligated to step in and take actions in the interest of preserving public health and safety,” said Scott.

But that doesn’t mean businesses that don’t comply get a pass. Scott says the environmental health department and Department of Public Health could step in if deemed required.

“We don’t want to get to this point of taking enforcement action levying fines, issuing citations, we don’t want to get there, and no one wants to get there,” said Scott. “What our stance has been throughout the pandemic is to encourage businesses to voluntarily comply with the orders.”