Businesses continue to adapt to latest COVID-19 guidances to keep community safe

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — As the Central Valley gets another confirmed case of novel coronavirus, health officials again are reinforcing the need for prevention measures. It comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new recommendations Sunday, causing local businesses to figure out how to keep revenue coming in.

Even with the increasing fears over COVID-19, FIVE Restaurant had a decent crowd dining in. However, owner Pat LaRocca said his bottom line has definitely been affected the last few days.

“We’ve seen the steady slope go down. I’d say 15-to-20%. It’s scary,” LaRocca said.

In his latest move to prevent potential community spread of the virus, Newsom called for all bars, pubs, nightclubs and wineries in the state to close in an address Sunday afternoon. He also called for restaurants to cut their occupancy in half.

After hearing about them, LaRocca and his team got thinking. The result: FIVE is now offering free delivery to homes within two miles of the restaurant. Also, people can now do curb side pick up.

In the end, all LaRocca wants to do is continue to feed the community.

“We will give it everything we got to make this work for us,” he said. “All our employees, they have familes [as well], they deserve it. Everybody’s working hard.”

Also working hard is the Fresno County Department of Public Health. While addressing the county’s second confirmed case, interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra said the risk in the community is still low.

However, he adds it’ll only stay that way if everyone follows safe practices, like social distancing and repeatedly washing your hands with warm water and soap. Vohra said there are a number of tests they’re still awaiting results for.

“COVID-19 is here. The tests will start to come back and we’re going to see more and more positive test results in our county. These numbers are going to go up, possibly dramatically,” Vohra said.

Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater has been adjusting with each new guideline, particularly on the food serving side of operations. Their next show, The King and I, is set to start Thursday — but, there’s concern it won’t run through May as planned.

“I think we would still perform with a lower capacity if it’s ok. But, like everybody, we want to do for the greater good,” said Dan Pessano, managing director for the Good Company Players.

Fresno County declared a local emergency Sunday to ensure state and federal resources would be available to protect the public health. It’s the third county in the area to do this, following Tulare County and Merced County.

