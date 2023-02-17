MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Small businesses that suffered impacts from the floods around Merced County got a little extra help in their recovery Friday.

The U.S. Small Business Association opened its ‘Business Recovery Center’ in Merced, with help as the number one thing in mind.

The center’s PIO said the center could provide businesses with millions of dollars in relief, they just ask that if a business did sustain damage or “economic injury”, to head down as soon as possible.

Floods decimated Merced County in the month of January, most visibly in the communities of Planada and Merced.

The impacts have continued long after the floods are gone.

The U.S. Small Business Association’s PIO told us there is a great need to rebuild and fix the damage.

“That business is gonna suffer. The whole community’s going to suffer as a whole. So, the earlier or the sooner that we can help the businesses recover, the sooner the whole community’s going to be able to recover,” said Javier Caltenco, PIO of the SBA Office of Disaster Relief and Recovery.

According to Caltenco, businesses are entitled to up to a 30-year, $2 million loan to help with damage to buildings or equipment.

Also to alleviate headaches due to “economic injury” from the floods.

That would help with things like rent or utilities.

“They don’t have to pay the interest and they don’t have to make a payment for the first 12 months. So, we are waiving that temporarily,” said Caltenco.

The team there is ready to help, business owners will just need to head down to apply for relief before the deadline of March 16 for physical damages, or the October 16 deadline for help with things like rent or utilities.

“We have individuals here, representatives who will be able to assist them. With questions, with their application process, and with any doubts. They’ll be able to help them with that,” said Caltenco.

Caltenco said eligible businesses include not only those in Merced County but those in surrounding counties which may have sustained similar damage to property and finances as a result of the floods and winter storms.

To get started, business owners will want people to bring an ID and tax documents from the last three years to the relief center located at the UC Merced Downtown Campus Center.

It will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.