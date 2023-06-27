SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shaver Lake is expecting its busiest weekend of the year, with the town’s incoming 4th of July celebration on Saturday.

But with a new year of celebration, comes new hazards guests have not seen for years thanks to a historically wet winter.

Officials say the water will be filled with boats and kayaks, as the surrounding banks will likely be flooded with people.

But so many people in addition to such a high lake level, cold water, and the expected use of alcohol could be deadly.

“Our best-case scenario for a really good successful weekend will be for all of us to get together a week from today, and find out that there were no tragedies up here. It’s really what our bottom-line goal is,” said Lt. Kathy Curtis with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

Officials from the sheriff’s office, California Highway Patrol, Southern California Edison, and Fresno County came together Tuesday to prepare visitors for what to expect.

They say thanks to the snowpack melt, the water is cold and can make swimming more difficult.

“If you’re not wearing a life jacket at the time and your muscles are not functioning correctly, the odds are very, very good that a person can succumb to drowning,” said Lt. Curtis.

The lake is also at a level not seen since 2017.

“Shaver Lake is at 95% full capacity. In comparison, at this time last year, it was about 61% to 58% capacity,” said Ryan Stewart, senior manager of Southern California Edison’s Camp Edison & Forestry.

Beaches have also been swallowed up, as massive rocks in the middle of the lake are now hidden by water.

In a typical year, some of the rock formations would be easily visible, but with the lake so high it can provide an extreme hazard, especially to inexperienced boaters.

“A majority of the people that we have out on Shaver that we run into are renters. It’s an ever-circulating issue that we have on Shaver specifically,” said Deputy Corey Holston with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO will have maximum enforcement out on the lake as they look to cut down on boating under the influence, as they educate inexperienced boaters.

CHP will cover the roads, as they aim to cut down on drunk drivers and those illegally parked.

“If we see you parked in an area that is gonna impede the roadway, we’re gonna stop and talk to you and ask you to move your vehicle. If it is in the roadway, we will tow it,” said Lt. Austin Matulonis with the California Highway Patrol.

Officials also ask that visitors leave charcoal grills at home as they can start a forest fire.

They say anyone planning to visit the area should expect these hazards to last for a while as snowmelt continues to come down.