TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured after a bus crashed through a guardrail on Highway 99 Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 99 and Bardsley Avenue for a report of a crash involving a bus and a semi-truck.

When firefighters arrived, they found a Greyhound bus with 23 passengers onboard that had crashed through a guardrail along the highway.

Two of the passengers on the bus were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The remaining passengers were able to stay warm inside a bus from the Tulare City School District that was sent out to the scene of the crash.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the driver of the bus was trying to pass the semi-truck and ended up crashing into the back of it.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to veer into the center median and hit the guardrail.

The crash left traffic backed up in both directions on the highway but all lanes have since been cleared.