FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Jonas brothers were here in Fresno as they continued their “The Tour: Five Albums. One Night” tour.

The band of brothers played in front of a sell-out crowd of over 12,000 people at the Save Mart Center.

Fans were “Burnin’ Up” for Kevin, Nick, and Joe as they opened the show with the song “Celebrate!” from their 2023 album called “The Album.”

It’s the first time the “Year 3000” singers have played in Fresno in years.

Fans like Maria Si Fuentes said the tour is letting fans like her get nostalgic.

“She’s my niece so I just wanted to bring her, we grew up listening to music so she was always there she was my little partner so I’m very happy that I get to take her I’ve never been to a Jonas Brothers concert so this is the time I guess!” she said as she and her niece took photos in front of the SaveMart Center’s sign lighting up the band’s tour poster.

Many fans say the draw of the tour is that they play songs from each of their albums, covering all of their musical eras from their time as Disney stars on “Camp Rock” to even some songs from their solo careers.

“We just grew up listening to their music, she’s the biggest fan and so we would have our own concerts and she surprised us with tickets and told us were going to the concert,” another fan said.

Fans were dressed up and lined outside the SaveMart center hours early, complete with signs and themed outfits.

You also can’t forget the merch! The vendors were even selling a shirt showing the band under the iconic Fresno sign.

And as always, there was a friendly debate over which brother is a fan favorite.

“Joe! Nick! All of them!” the group shouted as they waited to go in the doors to the VIP entrance.

The band’s next stop is in Utah.