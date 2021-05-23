Burial ceremony for abandoned babies

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A celebration of life at Mountain View Cemetery for often forgotten children was held for nine abandoned and unidentified children on Saturday in Fresno County.

Two times a year, Garden of Innocence holds a ceremony to ensure that children are given a loving goodbye.

In 2012, Fresno County Deputy Coroner Kelly Matlock helped establish this national burial program in the local area.

“We’ve had over 100 people show up in order to celebrate their life and their time on earth, and to send them home with the love and dignity that they deserve,” said Garden of Innocence Founder Elissa Davey.

There are now 14 gardens in California and one in Oregon.