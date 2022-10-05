FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Bully Rescue is inviting everyone and their pups for a spooky, fun-filled day at their Bully Boo Walk.

The event takes place on Sunday, October 9 at Woodward Park’s Mountain View picnic area. Registration opens at 8:00 a.m. and the 2-mile walk starts at 9:00 a.m.

The Bully Boo Walk is designed to raise awareness for bully breeds and responsible dog owners everywhere. Participants are encouraged to dress up their dogs in their best Halloween costumes as there will be a Pet Costume Contest that features Fresno State’s very own Victor E. Bulldog as a special guest judge.

The event will feature many vendors that will be offering trick-or-treat goodies. There will also be raffles, a photo booth, a concession stand, and face painting.

Here is a schedule for the Bully Boo Walk

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Event registration

9:00 a.m. Two-mile walk

10:45 a.m. Doggy costume contest

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Face painting, vendors, photo booth, and more.

You can register online or in person. The cost is $20 per human which includes a t-shirt and a raffle entry. Please note that there is a $5 park admission per vehicle that is not included in the registration.