Bull rider dies after incident in Fresno’s Save Mart Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Brazilian bull rider Amadeau Campos Silva passed away following an incident during the Velocity Tour event in Fresno Sunday, according to a statement from the CEO of the Professional Bull Riders association.

In a post on Twitter, Sean Gleason confirmed that Amadeu Campos Silva was injured during the tour event on Sunday at the Save Mart Center and transported to an area hospital where he passed away.

According to the Professional Bull Riders association, the 22-year-old rider’s spur was caught in the flank rope, he was caught under the bull who then stepped on his chest.

PBR is scheduled to return to the Save Mart Center in March 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com