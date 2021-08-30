Bull rider dies after incident in Fresno’s Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Brazilian bull rider Amadeau Campos Silva passed away following an incident during the Velocity Tour event in Fresno Sunday, according to a statement from the CEO of the Professional Bull Riders association.

In a post on Twitter, Sean Gleason confirmed that Amadeu Campos Silva was injured during the tour event on Sunday at the Save Mart Center and transported to an area hospital where he passed away.

According to the Professional Bull Riders association, the 22-year-old rider’s spur was caught in the flank rope, he was caught under the bull who then stepped on his chest.

Earlier today, young Brazilian bull rider Amadeu Campos Silva was involved in a terrible wreck at the Velocity Tour event in Fresno. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, CA., where he passed away. Our heart breaks for Amadeu’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6CnjzcKE0U — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) August 30, 2021

PBR is scheduled to return to the Save Mart Center in March 2022.