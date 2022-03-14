FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A hazmat incident forced a building to be evacuated on Monday night, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Officials say the incident happened around 6:00 p.m. at a building near Central and Cedar avenues.

Details are still limited about the incident, but firefighters say the building has been evacuated and hazmat crews are making their way inside to investigate.

Crews from the Fresno County Fire Department are also on the scene.

No injuries have been reported by authorities at this time.